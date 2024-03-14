Arden Trust Co Sells 262 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PXD traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 274,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

