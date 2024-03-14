Arden Trust Co Sells 5,154 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.35. 694,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

