Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $123.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE ARES opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $73.22 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $93,682,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

