Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.34. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,195 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

