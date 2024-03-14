Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $5,383,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.