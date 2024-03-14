Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at 131.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 101.96. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

