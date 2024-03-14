Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Eric E. Apperson Acquires 1,203 Shares

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson acquired 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $14,652.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

AHH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 41,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,924. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $920.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,559.69%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,057.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.