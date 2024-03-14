ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.06

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 35293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
