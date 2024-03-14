ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.06

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 35293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

