Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $716-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.18 million. Asana also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.08) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.27. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. HSBC cut Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

