ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $38.95 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00016853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,032.29 or 1.00363810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00175610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05947731 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,781,561.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

