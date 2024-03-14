Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

ASTE opened at $40.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $918.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.38. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 41,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

