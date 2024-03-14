Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Sunday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.23.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

