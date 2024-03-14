Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Purchases $245,910.00 in Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AUB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 677,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

