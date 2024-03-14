Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Up 2.2%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.89. 132,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 711,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AESI. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

