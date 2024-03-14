AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 9,580,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,493,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

