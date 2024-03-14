Audius Price Hits $0.34 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Audius has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $405.77 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

