Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.11. 1,343,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,709,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,328,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

