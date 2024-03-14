BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires 2,860 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.71. 3,524,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $352.57 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

