BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $107.70 Million Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the period. BancFirst comprises about 49.1% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management owned 3.29% of BancFirst worth $107,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.81. 34,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,407. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,510. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

