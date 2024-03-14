BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $433.69. The stock had a trading volume of 575,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

