BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after buying an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 3,873,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

