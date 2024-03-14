Baron Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $5,427,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,434,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

