Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,108 shares of company stock worth $20,005,869 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.18 and a 52 week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

