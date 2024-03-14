Baron Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,097. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.