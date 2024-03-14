Baron Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.67. 3,856,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

