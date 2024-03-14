Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.68. The company had a trading volume of 357,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,151. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

