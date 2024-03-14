Baron Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $123.01. 396,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,188. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

