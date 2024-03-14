Baron Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baron Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.24. 311,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,485. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.66 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

