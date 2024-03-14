Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.32. 143,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $227.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

