BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 14th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BayCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.76.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.