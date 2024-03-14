BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.67

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$48.67 and last traded at C$48.81, with a volume of 5513720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.81.

BCE Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.0691554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

