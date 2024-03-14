Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after buying an additional 118,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CCS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. 349,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.