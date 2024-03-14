Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KKR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,376. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $101.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

