Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,137 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,923,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269,439. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

