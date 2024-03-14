Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.60 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 0.6 %

National Grid stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.20. 163,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

