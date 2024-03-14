Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 523.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 1,601,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

