Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American International Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 2,152,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

