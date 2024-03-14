Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.34. 14,882,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,126,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

