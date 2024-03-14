Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 13,536 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

