Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,996. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.