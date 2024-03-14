Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 246,179 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,179 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

OKE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. 1,323,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

