Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 4,722 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 396,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,696. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

