Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.4 %

WBD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440,846. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

