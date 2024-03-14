Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $75.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Barclays lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

