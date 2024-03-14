BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 1.6 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.