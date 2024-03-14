BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of BGLC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 27,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,385. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million and a PE ratio of -35.61.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
