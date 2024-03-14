BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the February 14th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BGLC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 27,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,385. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million and a PE ratio of -35.61.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

