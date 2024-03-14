Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.69.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.30. 1,235,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,378. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0899756 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

