Bit Digital (BTBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Bit Digital to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bit Digital Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,709. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 121,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 309,163 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bit Digital by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BTBT shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

