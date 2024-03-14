Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,680.12

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and $122,680.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00121206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00019626 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

