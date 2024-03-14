Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 53,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.60%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

